Last Sunday, billionaire British businessman Richard Branson flew to space. Says so here, on the CNN website: “Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson successfully rockets to outer space.” Branson, along with three Virgin Galactic employees and two pilots, climbed to about 55 miles altitude in the rocket-powered winged plane “SpaceShipTwo.” It actually flew from about 45,000 feet after detaching from the mothership, “WhiteKnightTwo.” After the engine shut off, the passengers unbuckled and floated in free-fall for four magic minutes.