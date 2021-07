SCOTT COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 5a.m. Sunday in Scott County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Yovanni Galaviz-Chavez, 19, Scott City, was eastbound on Kansas 96 at Modoc Lane and traveled off the right side of the road. The pickup hit a culvert in the ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup rolled in the north ditch.