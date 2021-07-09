Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk, VA

Woman charged with child endangerment after 8-year-old accidentally shoots 12-year-old in Suffolk

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmuhA_0as74O9600

SUFFOLK, Va. - A 33-year-old woman was arrested on child abuse and neglect charges after an 8-year-old boy accidentally shot a 12-year-old boy in Suffolk.

According to police, Chastity S. White was charged with reckless/leave loaded firearm, endangering children and abuse and neglect of children endangering health.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Kissimmee Avenue. At the time, police said the 8-year-old got an adult's gun from a home before accidentally shooting the 12-year-old.

The 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. News 3 reached out to Suffolk officials on July 9 and they said the 12-year-old remains hospitalized in a stable condition.

This incident, which comes amid an uptick in gun violence across Hampton Roads, is still under investigation.

Comments / 20

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Child Abuse#Hampton Roads#Child Endangerment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 20

Community Policy