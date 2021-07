The legendary Metallica formed in 1981, and to commemorate their 40th anniversary, they're going to play two shows for fan club members later this year. The concerts will take place Dec. 17 and 19 in their hometown of San Francisco, Calif. at the Chase Center, where they played their two S&M2 symphony shows in September of 2019. In addition to the live performances, there will be other Metallica events occurring in the city throughout the weekend starting Dec. 16, including BLACKENED whiskey tastings and more.