Grow your own indoor garden with this deal on a hydroponic system

Picking out the perfect plant for your kitchen can be a toughie! You can't just get any green bb—there are a lot of factors to consider. Like, how much sunlight does your cooking area get? Or, what's the humidity sitch in that space? It's not as easy as finding one for your bedroom or bathroom. Maybe you even have to step back and ask yourself how good of a plant parent you are. It's ok, I'm with you!