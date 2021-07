A lot’s changed since I received a Keurig coffee maker for my birthday some 10 or 11 years ago. At that time, I was the only one in our home drinking coffee. About three cups a day. Then my wife adopted the habit, and quickly jumped to two cups. Then so did our kids, as they got older. Problem is, my son and I like stronger java than my wife. And my daughter drinks iced coffee everyday. The old Keurig simply couldn’t keep up. I’d have to make smaller cups for stronger coffee — and for iced coffee — and larger mugs for a weaker brew. We considered getting a regular coffee pot for making just the strong coffee, but we didn’t have the counter space.