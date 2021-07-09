Cancel
Mississippi State

Ponder named associate dean in MSU College of Business

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTARKVILLE, Miss.—A longtime Mississippi State faculty member is now serving in a new capacity as associate dean in the university’s College of Business. Nicole Ponder, professor of marketing, began a new position July 1 as associate dean for graduate programs and assessment. Ponder has been a faculty member in the Department of Marketing, Quantitative Analysis, and Business Law since joining the university in 2001. From 2015-2021, she served as director of the college’s graduate studies. In the new position, she will oversee all of the college’s graduate programs and assessment efforts.

