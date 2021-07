For this week’s Friday Sessions on ‘the four’, we have Michael Dause of ‘The Accidentals‘ and folk singer, Ben Traverse for a side project they’ve been having a ton of fun with and we hope you do too. They’ve put together an EP of traditional sea shanties that will have you dancing in no time. Photojournalist, Corey Adkins caught up with the two at Earthworks Music recently. Check out their song, ‘The Wellerman’ by Shantyland in the video above.