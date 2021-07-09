Cancel
How Rouvali rejuvenates an orchestra

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hear from the Mikkeli Festival that the orchestral sound was transformed when Valery Gergiev left and Santtu Matias Rouvali took over. The photographer Laura Luostarinen had exclsive access and sent us these shots. (c) Laura Luostarinen.

