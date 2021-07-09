Young adults more likely to use alcohol when casually dating, study finds
Young adults are more likely to drink alcohol when casually dating and when friendships are placed at high importance, several researchers found in a study published June 15. When young adults were in a relationship, they drank 20 percent less compared to months when casually dating, said Jennifer Duckworth, lead study author and WSU Department of Human Development assistant professor. They also experienced 23 percent fewer alcohol-related consequences.dailyevergreen.com
Comments / 0