The Net Worths of the ‘Black Widow’ Cast

The latest installation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Black Widow” is a superhero spy thriller that’s due out in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9. For fans of the franchise, it’s been a long time coming.

Scarlett Johansson plays the lead role of Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, who is haunted by her past and pursued relentlessly in the present by dark forces that are part of a dangerous conspiracy.

Johansson is the movie’s biggest star, and she’s got a net worth that reflects the success of her long and storied career as one of the most famous names in Hollywood — but she’s hardly the only Tinseltown big shot with an impressive bank account. Here’s a look at the net worths of the biggest stars of one of the biggest movies of the summer, “Black Widow.”

Last updated: July 9, 2021 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtlLX_0as72s7800

Florence Pugh Net Worth: Unknown

Reliable net worth information is not available for Florence Pugh, who has amassed more than 20 film and TV credits since her 2014 debut in “The Falling.” Even more impressive is the fact that she’s already been nominated for an Academy Award — best supporting actress for “Little Women” — in her young career.

In “Black Widow” she plays Yelena Belova, the superhero "sister" of Scarlett Johansson’s lead character. In the comic books, the two aren’t biologically related, but there’s no word yet if the film will stay true to its source material.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dz0Pm_0as72s7800

Ray Winstone Net Worth: $5 Million

In “Black Widow,” Ray Winstone plays General Dreykov, a high-ranking Soviet agent who ran the infamous Red Room program, which molded the movie’s title character into an assassin. Fans had to wait for the studio to release a few trailers before they got their first look at Winstone’s character, but when they did, his role was suddenly riding a wave of hype.

A seasoned Hollywood veteran, Winstone has nearly 140 credits dating back to 1975. The English actor has earned millions over his career playing all kinds of characters, but his bread and butter has long been tough-guy roles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwfD3_0as72s7800

David Harbour Net Worth: $6 Million

David Harbour earned two Primetime Emmy nominations, both for his role in Netflix’s nostalgic, coming-of-age sci-fi blockbuster “Stranger Things,” but he’s a star of the big screen, as well. Among his more than 60 credits are key roles in “Quantum of Solace,” “Suicide Squad” and “Black Mass.”

In Black Widow, Harbour plays Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, part of the movie’s KGB crew. Although this is Harbour’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, he’s a comic book-movie veteran thanks to his lead role in “Hellboy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvPYn_0as72s7800

William Hurt Net Worth: $18 Million

William Hurt cut his teeth in Hollywood in 1977, when he landed his first credit on the famed TV show “Kojak.” He has since amassed more than 100 credits. He won the Oscar for best actor for his role in “Kiss of the Spider Woman” in 1986 and was nominated again one year later for “Children of a Lesser God” and one year after that for “Broadcast News.” More recently in 2006, he was nominated for best supporting actor for his role in “A History of Violence.”

In “Black Widow,” Hurt plays Gen. Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who is out to capture the movie’s heroine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnNZo_0as72s7800

Rachel Weisz Net Worth: $36 Million

Rachel Weisz has nearly 60 credits dating back to 1992. Among them was 2005’s “The Constant Gardener,” which won her an Academy Award for best actress in a supporting role. She was nominated for another best actress in a supporting role Oscar for her role in 2018’s “The Favourite.”

In “Black Widow” she plays Soviet agent and assassin Melina Vostokoff, known in the comic books as Iron Maiden. Promotional materials for the movie revealed that Weisz — along with David Harbour — are de-aged for a flashback in at least one scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pPr5_0as72s7800

Scarlett Johansson Net Worth: $165 Million

It’s fitting that the movie’s biggest name has the biggest net worth of the entire cast — Scarlett Johansson has star power and a fortune that none of the rest can match. She brought the character of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow to the screen for the first time in “Iron Man 2” in 2010.

“Black Widow” is her eighth time reprising the role. With more than 70 acting credits, Johansson was nominated for two Academy Awards for two different movies — “Jojo Rabbit” and “Marriage Story” — both in 2019.

All net worth information comes from Celebrity Net Worth and is accurate as of July 8, 2021.

