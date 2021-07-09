Here's How Black Widow Revealed The Taskmaster's Origin Story

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Widow. In WandaVision, Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) processes her trauma through pop culture, forcing an entire town to exist in a hyper-controlled sitcom version of life where every ending is a happy one. Her reason for using sitcoms as a kind of forced escape? In Episode 8 of the miniseries, we find out it's because of a familial love of the television form. Young Wanda (Michaela Russell) and her family would watch bootleg DVDs of classic American TV comedies to escape their casually traumatic lives in war-torn Sokovia. They brought her comfort during the worst of times, showing an appealing alternate reality far, far away from the miseries that made up her life. It makes sense for Wanda to return to this form in her last-ditch, desperate attempt at forced comfort. The metatextual sitcom forms honor her character.