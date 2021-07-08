What Atypical's Smothering Mother Elsa Has Taught Me About Parenting

They say to put the bottle down, that I’ll forget my own name before I forget yours. But the thing is, water doesn’t burn quite like whiskey. And I know I miss you, I know I will today, tomorrow, for a while. But missing you tastes better at the bottom of a bottle. One drink won’t fix me at all, nor will two or three, and I know that alcohol won’t erase you. But the thing is, it’s going to hurt tomorrow either way. Might as well feel a different kind of pain. So, please, shut up and pour it strong. Because I know, for right now, drinking helps. Water won’t.