Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Exclusive: Watch The Black Crowes Perform "Remedy" in New Concert Film

By Jade Gomez
Paste Magazine
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coda Collection has been steadily releasing incredible exclusive content for music lovers everywhere with their impressive array of concert films and documentaries. Today (July 9), The Black Crowes have teamed up with The Coda Collection to premiere Brothers of a Feather, a film that captures brothers Chris and Rich Robinson reuniting for an intimate, sold-out 2020 show in San Francisco right before the pandemic caused shutdowns that disrupted the music industry.

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Crowes#Concert Film#Movies#Music Industry#Documentary#The Coda Collection#Brothers Of A Feather#European#Amsterdam Sessions#Amazon
Related
Moviessidestagemagazine.com

The Black Crowes Partner With The Coda Collection To Release New Film Brothers Of A Feather Together With A Selection of Rare Concert & Studio Performance Films Spanning The Band’s First Chapter

THE BLACK CROWES PARTNER WITH THE CODA COLLECTION TO RELEASE NEW FILM BROTHERS OF A FEATHER TOGETHER WITH A SELECTION OF RARE CONCERT & STUDIO PERFORMANCE FILMS SPANNING THE BAND’S FIRST CHAPTER. WATCH THE TRAILER FOR BROTHERS OF A FEATHER HERE. The Black Crowes have joined forces with The Coda...
MoviesPosted by
Q 105.7

Black Crowes Release ‘Brothers of a Feather’ Reunion Concert Film

The Black Crowes have released Brothers of a Feather, a new movie documenting their 2020 reunion, on the Coda Collection, Amazon Prime's streaming video channel. The aptly titled Brothers of a Feather shares its title with the name of last year's acoustic trek, which saw brothers Chris and Rich Robinson reuniting onstage for a series of intimate club dates.
Rolling Stone

Watch Fontaines D.C. return to iconic London venue for exclusive performance

The live music industry took a beating in the pandemic. Independent venues and DIY spaces were left vulnerable, forced to navigate uncertain terrain. The Jim Beam Welcome Sessions is a celebration of those indie venues that have played a vital role in shaping the foundation of live music, this month featuring Fontaines D.C. and The Lexington.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Here are new films hitting our screens this week beyond ‘Black Widow’

Here are some of the new films being released in theaters or for streaming, broadcast, rental or purchase this week. The long-awaited “Avengers” spinoff focusing on Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, delivers the Marvel excess while also being a captivating story about a woman coming to terms with her past.
Moviesimore.com

New films from Universal, Dreamworks will be exclusively on Peacock

Peacock is getting into the exclusive release game. New films from Universal, Dreamworks, Illumination, and Focus Films will be exclusive to the platform. They will be available within four months of their theatrical release. Peacock is looking to boost its subscribers by becoming the first place new films land after...
MusicPaste Magazine

Genesis Owusu Shares "Epilogue" to Debut Album, Missing Molars

Earlier this year, Ghanian-Australian singer/songwriter Genesis Owusu released his excellent debut album Smiling With No Teeth, which we called “avant-garde, yet undeniably accessible’’ and named one of the best albums of the year so far. Today (July 14), the artist shares Missing Molars, a five-track “epilogue” to his debut that expands upon his recurring themes of mental health, inequality and persistence, featuring June one-off “Same Thing.” Each track was written during the same sessions that birthed Smiling With No Teeth, with an added raw energy that makes the additions feel natural and vital.
MusicPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Why the Black Crowes Are ‘Having Fun Playing’ Again: Exclusive Interview

Last year's 30th-anniversary expansion of the Black Crowes' debut album bottles some of the lightning from their initial year of touring in support of Shake Your Money Maker. Disc 3 focuses on homecoming concerts held at the Center Stage in Atlanta in December 1990, where the Black Crowes had plenty to celebrate – including singer Chris Robinson’s 24th birthday. They came armed with songs from their first album but also new material that was already starting to develop.
MoviesPaste Magazine

A Classic Horror Story Unravels Into Meta Messiness

The recent litany of horror film pastiche endures with Netflix’s A Classic Horror Story, an Italian amalgamation of the most recognizable aspects of genre staples ranging from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to Cabin in the Woods. As the film’s title suggests, directors Roberto de Feo and Paolo Strippoli are namely interested in weaving together some of the most successful scenes from recent and time-honored horror staples into a staunchly meta commentary—yet this process of borrowing and blending ultimately yields unconvincing results.
Performing ArtsBroadway.com

Exclusive! Watch Tony Winner John Gallagher Jr. Perform 'The Once and Future Carpenter' from Swept Away

Tony winner John Gallagher Jr., who will star alongside Stark Sands, Wayne Duvall and Adrian Blake Enscoe in the new musical Swept Away, previewed the Avett Brothers song "The Once and Future Carpenter" from the show as part of the Gracie Mansion Conservancy's 2021 gala, Raising the Curtain: Theater Is Back! Broadway.com has an exclusive look at the acoustic performance. As previously announced, the musical, which features the songs of the Avett Brothers, will have its world premiere at Berkeley Rep as part of its 2021-2022 season. With a book by Tony winner John Logan, Swept Away is set in 1888 when a violent storm sinks a whaling ship and the four surviving souls each face a reckoning. Enjoy the performance below!
MoviesBBC

Summer of Soul: New film revives lost 'Black Woodstock' gig series

The summer of 1969: Neil Armstrong walks on the Moon. Woodstock becomes the defining moment of the counterculture movement. And Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Mahalia Jackson and BB King play to a combined crowd of more than 300,000 people at The Harlem Cultural Festival. Two of these events have adorned...
MoviesThe Guardian

‘The revolution could not be televised’: why were so many black concert films erased from history?

Rousing new music doc Summer of Soul reveals an embarrassment of riches on stage at the 1969 Harlem cultural festival: Stevie Wonder (doing a drum solo), Sly and the Family Stone, Gladys Knight, Nina Simone and so many more. It was nicknamed Black Woodstock: a joyous celebration of Black pride at a pivotal moment in US history. All of which will make many viewers wonder: why have we never heard of it before?
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Preview Bob Dylan’s Upcoming Concert Special ‘Shadow Kingdom’

Very little is known about Bob Dylan’s upcoming streaming concert Shadow Kingdom — which premieres July 18th on Veeps — but a 30-second clip has been shared on Dylan’s social media channels that shines a little light on it. It’s a tiny segment of his 1971 tune “Watching the River Flow,” which Dylan hasn’t played live since 2014. The black-and-white video shows Dylan performing the song in front of a well-dressed crowd at an undisclosed location. He appears to be on stage with at least some members of his regular touring band, but they’re wearing masks and it’s impossible to be...
MusicPaste Magazine

Gang of Youths Share Surprise total serene EP

For the second time today (July 15), an artist has followed a strong June single with a surprise EP. First it was Yves Tumor, and now it’s Australian rockers Gang of Youths, whose stellar comeback track “the angel of 8th ave.” opens their total serene EP, out now on Warner Records.

Comments / 0

Community Policy