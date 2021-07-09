Exclusive: Watch The Black Crowes Perform "Remedy" in New Concert Film
The Coda Collection has been steadily releasing incredible exclusive content for music lovers everywhere with their impressive array of concert films and documentaries. Today (July 9), The Black Crowes have teamed up with The Coda Collection to premiere Brothers of a Feather, a film that captures brothers Chris and Rich Robinson reuniting for an intimate, sold-out 2020 show in San Francisco right before the pandemic caused shutdowns that disrupted the music industry.www.pastemagazine.com
