Evansville Man Arrested for Dealing Synthetic Cannabinoid

Gibson County – Early this morning at approximately 12:50, Trooper Hurley was patrolling SR 64 near CR 250 West when he stopped the driver of a Ford Explorer for having a suspended status. The driver was identified as Joseph E. Schlumpf, 24, of Evansville. Trooper Hurley verified his driver’s license status was suspended. A passenger was identified as Christopher Byrley, 21, of Evansville. While talking to the driver, Trooper Hurley observed a large clear plastic bag containing suspected synthetic cannabinoid in a pocket located on the back of the driver’s seat. During a search of the vehicle, officers found two more bags of suspected synthetic cannabinoid and two glass smoking devices in the center console. Officers located a backpack in the cargo area that contained two small cellophane wrappers containing two small crystal like rocks that later tested positive for methamphetamine. Further investigation revealed Byrley was wanted out of Vanderburgh County for a petition to revoke probation on a previous burglary charge. Schlumpf and Byrley were transported to the Gibson County Jail where they are currently being held without bond.