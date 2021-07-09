Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

U.S. CDC updates school guidance to emphasize in-person learning

By Deena Beasley
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

July 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday updated its guidance for U.S. schools reopening in the fall, recommending masking indoors for everyone who is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and three feet of distance within classrooms.

The agency said school administrators can require indoor mask use even for students and educators who are vaccinated, depending on the needs of the community. Reasons would include schools with children under age 12, who are not currently authorized to receive COVID-19 vaccines, or high rates of COVID-19 transmission in the region.

"The guidance does reflect the fact that vaccination makes it easier to conduct school in person, which should be the default," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University. But it involves "a lot of hedging and risk calculation," he added.

California said it would continue to require all students and educators to wear masks during school, citing the fact that many of its school facilities can’t accommodate physical distancing.

“Masking is a simple and effective intervention," California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a statement. He also said the requirement would ensure that all kids are treated the same.

The National Education Association, the largest U.S. teachers union, said the updated CDC guidance offers a roadmap for students to return to school.

"Everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated should get their COVID-19 vaccination... Schools should be consistently and rigorously employing all the recommended mitigation strategies," NEA President Becky Pringle said in a statement.

Schools throughout the United States began to close in March of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and many students were shifted to online learning at home. Critics had accused teacher unions of slowing reopenings by demanding virus mitigation practices, such as universal masking, fewer kids in classrooms and social distancing. L1N2K12OT

The updated guidance is likely to set off more debate about what is appropriate. Some regions have stricter guidelines than the others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjkmQ_0as72Jf300
A student sits at her computer at Kratzer Elementary School in Allentown, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 13, 2021. Picture taken April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

"Most of the school debate has not been adherent to science - it has really been linked to politics and teacher unions," Adalja said.

The American Federation of Teachers, the second-largest U.S. teachers' union, said the new CDC guidance makes sense and will help students return to the classroom.

“The guidance confirms two truths: that students learn better in the classroom, and that vaccines remain our best bet to stop the spread of this virus," AFT President Randi Weingarten said in a statement.

The CDC said schools should rely on local health data when deciding to relax or tighten prevention strategies, including mask wearing and physical distancing.

"Because of the importance of in-person learning, schools where not everyone is fully vaccinated should implement physical distancing to the extent possible within their structures, but should not exclude students from in-person learning to keep a minimum distance requirement," the new guidance said.

The agency said its recommendations are appropriate even with the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

"What we have seen is that students are capable of wearing masks ... Should there be evidence of variants spreading, masks reduce the risk," said Dr. Nathaniel Beers, co-author of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ (AAP) school opening guidelines.

He said updated AAP guidance will be announced within the next couple of weeks.

A study by the CDC released on Friday showed that half of unvaccinated adolescents and parents of unvaccinated adolescents reported being uncertain about getting a COVID-19 vaccine, or did not intend to get one at all.

Nationwide, according to the CDC statistics on Friday, around 55% of the overall population and 67% of adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 15

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Weingarten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Cdc#School Principal#U S Cdc#Johns Hopkins University#Nea#Aap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

National nurse union calls for CDC to reinstate mask mandate

CHARLOTTE — National Nurses United, one of the largest nurse unions, is calling for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reinstate mask requirements regardless of whether people are vaccinated. “The pandemic isn’t over yet,” said Deborah Burger, president of National Nurses United. Burger has been a registered nurse...
Public HealthWHNT-TV

Second round of Pandemic EBT program mailed to eligible families

A second round of Pandemic EBT benefits to help fight food insecurity among Alabama’s children is on the way. The Alabama Department of Human Resources says cards containing the benefits will be mailed to families with school age children who lost access to meals from the National School Lunch Program last year because their school switched to virtual learning or closed completely.
Public HealthWTHI

What the new CDC guidance for schools means for children

Five full days a week, every week: After more than a year of remote learning, hybrid schedules and missed experiences, getting back to school -- "normal" school -- is all many parents and students want. But with Covid-19 surging again in some US states and concerns over new virus variants growing, what classrooms will look like exactly in the fall is still evolving.
Public HealthAOL Corp

Nurses want CDC to reinstate universal masking: 'The pandemic is not over'

The largest labor union and professional association for registered nurses in the United States is urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reinstate universal masking recommendations for people regardless of their vaccination status, citing growing concerns over the Delta COVID-19 variant. In a public letter addressed to CDC...
Public Healththedoctorstv.com

How the COVID Delta Variant Affects Masking Even for Fully Vaccinated

Vaccinated people have been able to stop wearing their face masks in many situations, but the rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant now has some health officials urging for continued mask-wearing even for the fully vaccinated. The World Health Organization and the Los Angeles Department of Public Health are now...
PoliticsPosted by
Independent

Gov. Murphy, state officials announce 2021-22 school year guidance

Gov. Phil Murphy, New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) Acting Commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan and New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli have announced a series of coordinated recommendations and guidance documents to assist school districts and educators as they develop local reopening plans for the 2021-22 school year.
EducationPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

CDC study finds racial, regional disparities as schools reopened for in-person learning

WASHINGTON — After last year’s abrupt shutdown of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, increasing numbers of students returned to in-person learning. But a new study shows that racial and geographic gaps persisted as K-12 students went back to their classrooms — with non-Hispanic white kids more often the ones attending a brick-and-mortar school full-time in […] The post CDC study finds racial, regional disparities as schools reopened for in-person learning appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Illinois StateEffingham Radio

Illinois Schools Waiting For CDC Guidance On Masks

No one knows if kids in Illinois schools will be required to wear masks when they return to school this fall. The Illinois State Board of Education this week told local schools they are waiting on guidance from the CDC. Local schools say they need to know the rules on masks, social distancing, and cleaning protocols before they make plans for a return to school.
Public Healthnatlawreview.com

Bill Providing Optional Year of Education Due to COVID-19 Becomes Law

On June 30, 2021, Governor Wolf signed Senate Bill 664 (the “Bill”) into law. The Bill amends the Pennsylvania Public School Code of 1949 to provide students with an optional year of education due to lost educational opportunities caused by COVID-19. Under the Bill, parents or guardians of children under...
Public HealthCNBC

U.S. surgeon general says Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine may protect people against delta variant

Dr. Vivek Murthy pointed to data that showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is highly effective against hospitalization from the more contagious variant. "We have reasons to be hopeful, because the J&J vaccine has proven to be quite effective against preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with all the variants that we've seen to date," Murthy told "The News with Shepard Smith."

Comments / 15

Community Policy