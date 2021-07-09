Back in the 'swim' of things: City of Austin opens more pools & expands hours

As Austin Parks and Recreation’s Aquatics Division continues to replenish lifeguard staffing levels affected by the pandemic, pool access is increasing. On July 11, all open pools will add one more day to their schedule, a Saturday or a Sunday, so pools currently in operation will be open for both days on the weekend, and pools will be open five days a week instead of four. This includes Barton Springs Pool and all open City pool facilities. Two additional pools, Civitan and Dottie Jordan, will open on July 9 and 11, respectively.