The Cathedral Presents: Summer Fest

Latinitas Purple Party for Chica Power Rock the Block event on June 19th at Holly Commons honored seven courageous female leaders of color through mosaic mural art. The honorees included pioneer for free wifi at schools and libraries Ana ‘Technomama’ Sisnett (permanent mural on site), Chicana activist Martha Cotera, La Prensa founders Cathy Vasquez Revilla and Peggy Vasquez, philanthropist Dr. Teresa Lozano Long, Mexic-Arte founder Sylvia Orozco, and educator who desegregated Barton Springs and UT Athletics Bertha Sadler Means. In true Eastside fashion the block party featured tacos, drinks by Tito’s Vodka, music from Chulita Vinyl Club, and even lowrider cars on display. Latinitas will be 20 years old next year and is Austin’s only bilingual STEM education nonprofit. This was truly a night to remember! Make sure to stop by Holly Commons and visit the gorgeous mural in person.