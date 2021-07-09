The Cathedral Presents: Summer Fest
Celebrate local art & music with a 3-day, intimate concert series benefitting a local nonprofit!. Summer Fest is an upcoming concert series, presented by atxGALS, The Cathedral and LALO. This series was inspired by The Cathedral’s weekly Art + Music Nights that originated last summer to provide a unique and safe way for Austinites to celebrate and support local musicians, women artists and other local businesses who were being directly affected by the pandemic.www.eastsideatx.com
