Players have been wondering about Inazuma's release date in Genshin Impact ever since miHoYo showed us the first teasers of the region. Inazuma will be the third region released in Genshin Impact, following Mondstadt and Liyue, and it is an island nation modeled after real-life Japan. In the game's main story, we learn Inazuma is currently under lockdown per the Electro Archon's orders, so it's incredibly difficult to get there. Luckily, it seems the Traveler will find their way there quite soon.