Seven Skaneateles students earn Seal of Biliteracy

SKANEATELES — Seven Skaneateles High School students recently earned a Seal of Biliteracy. In order to achieve this, students had to present on either their project, essay or portfolio to demonstrate their proficiency in the target language (Latin, French or Spanish). The students’ work and presentation had to demonstrate the four language modalities: reading, writing, listening and speaking.

The students who earned this special distinction are: Emily Parks (Latin); Jack Lovier (Latin); Hope Cross-Jaya (French); Minne Carroll (French); Joe Norris (Spanish); Trevor Knupp (Spanish); and Matheu Campbell (Spanish).