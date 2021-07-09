Genshin Impact Reruns: Will limited banners come back in 2021?
The latest Genshin Impact developer stream gave players details on its upcoming 1.7 (2.0) update. This large patch brings tons of new content and quality of life improvements to the game, though a lot of people only want to know one thing. So, is it possible to rerun banner events after they expire in 2021? Here’s the latest on Genshin Impact reruns allowing users to go back and unlock any characters they might’ve missed.www.gamerevolution.com
Comments / 0