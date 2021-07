BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers will begin their battle royal at noon on Tuesday, July 20, to try to override some of the governor’s vetoes. House Speaker Clay Schexnayder (R-Gonzales) laid out on Monday, July 19, how he and his fellow Republicans feel leading up to this historical veto session. Republicans wanted, and got, this veto session to look at the 28 bills Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed. They can override those vetoes if they get enough lawmakers on their side. As lawmakers anxiously wait for the kickoff of the session, the Speaker of the House addressed the Baton Rouge Press Club about what can be expected.