Winona Lake, IN

Raymond Collecting Interest To Olympics

By Mike Deak
inkfreenews.com
 9 days ago

WINONA LAKE – The start of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan is only days away. For one Grace College employee, the quadrennial event will open up new opportunities. Jeff Raymond, the former head track coach and now an assistant athletic director at Grace, is an avid collector of Olympic memorabilia. Every four years (or five years in the case of the COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics), an entire new set of potential collectibles becomes available.

