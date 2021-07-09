Raymond Collecting Interest To Olympics

The Apple Watch remains the de facto standard when it comes to smart wearables, something we’d credit not only to the diversity of features added with every new iteration, but also in no small part due to the amount of fashionable options Apple and partners continually offer. Because let’s be honest, most people don’t necessarily need to wear an Apple Watch, but plenty of users want to. The newly announced Apple Watch International Collection appeals to the latter of those two motives, a colorful selection of 22 limited-edition Sport Loop bands representing nations from across the globe ahead of the Summer Olympics.