Milwaukee Bucks: Grades from appalling Game 2 loss to Phoenix Suns

Cover picture for the articleLooking to even things up on the road at one game apiece, things did not exactly go as planned for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Following a strong start from the Bucks, the Phoenix Suns rebounded quickly and never looked back once they found their stride. They were stellar on both ends of the floor, which propelled them to eventually win the contest 118-108 to send the Bucks into a disheartening 0-2 hole in the series. With things shifting back to Milwaukee for the next two matchups, this team will have to show their grit on their home floor to work their way back into this series.

