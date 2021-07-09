Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Police Search for Missing 13-year-old Las Cruces Girl

Posted by 
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 11 days ago
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old Las Cruces girl who has been reported missing and could be in danger if not located soon.

Honey Isabella North-Morales, 13, was last seen about 2 p.m. Thursday, July 8, leaving home on the 200 block of Turquoise Avenue in the Las Brisas Mobile Home Park. North-Morales was last believed to be on foot.

The girl is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has dark brown hair and light brown eyes. North-Morales was last seen wearing black jogger pants and a black tank top.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Honey Isabella North-Morales is asked to immediately call 911 or Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

