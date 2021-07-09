Cancel
Henry County, GA

Purple Innovation to More Than Double Company Workforce in McDonough, Creating 500 Jobs

Cover picture for the articlePurple Innovation, Inc. (“Purple”), a comfort technology company known for creating the Purple® Mattress, will expand its operations in McDonough, Georgia, and create an additional 500 jobs across production, fulfillment, customer care, and other areas of the business. This comes on the heels of the company’s commitment last year to create more than 360 jobs in Henry County. Once the expansion is complete, the company will employ more than 800 Georgians.

