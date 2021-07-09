Delayed Supply of Goods – Is Your Supply Contract Up to Scratch?
Brexit, the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, severe weather conditions, Suez Canal congestion, political instabilities, unexpected disruptive events affecting supply chains around the world are manifold and are likely to increase in frequency and severity. If such events cause delay, suppliers and customers often discover that their supply contract terms do not protect them in the way that they thought they would.www.sdcexec.com
