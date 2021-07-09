Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Severe weather threat overnight and cooler temperatures this weekend

By David Stoltz
KSNB Local4
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mostly sunny skies return for Friday with another day of heat anticipated. Highs on Friday will range from the upper 80s north to around 100° in North Central Kansas. In the hot air, thunderstorms will have a tough time firing up during the heat of the day. But as the upper levels cool in the evening, thunderstorms are expected to fire up. The area with the best chance of this happening will be in Western Nebraska. They will then push eastward across the area Friday evening and overnight. Damaging wind gusts will be the biggest severe weather threat. Some periods of heavy rain can’t be ruled out. Isolated large hail and perhaps an isolated tornado are possible. Low temperatures overnight will drop into the 60s.

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Tornado#Ksnb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

Cooler and Calmer End to Weekend in Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD (WBFF-TV) --A cooler and calmer end to the weekend. The 7-day heat wave is officially over and now we're looking forward to a brief cooldown. A cold front sinks southward past Maryland Sunday. We'll spend the end of the weekend under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the more comfortable and less humid low to mid 80s.
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro; Parmer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN BAILEY...SOUTHERN PARMER...SOUTHWESTERN CASTRO AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 950 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Dimmitt to 5 miles south of Lazbuddie to 5 miles west of West Camp, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Muleshoe, Dimmitt, Earth, Bovina, Sudan, Needmore, Lazbuddie, Oklahoma Lane, Progress, Lariat, West Camp and Springlake. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro; Parmer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN BAILEY...PARMER...WESTERN CASTRO AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 939 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dimmitt to near Lazbuddie to 3 miles southwest of Texico, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Muleshoe, Dimmitt, Friona, Hart, Earth, Bovina, Farwell, Sudan, Needmore, Easter, Lazbuddie, Oklahoma Lane, Progress, Lariat, West Camp and Springlake. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Manchester, NHmanchesterinklink.com

Sunday’s weather: Rainy and cooler

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner. Sunday’s Weather. A front will remain over southern New England today which...
Pawnee County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pawnee, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 13:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pawnee; Rush A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN PAWNEE AND RUSH COUNTIES At 120 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bison to near Alexander, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bison, Timken and Shaffer. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Rush County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 12:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Rush A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN RUSH AND SOUTHERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 1247 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Munjor to 7 miles northeast of McCracken, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1232 PM a 74 mph wind gust was measured at mesonet weather station in Hays. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Schoenchen, Pfeifer, Liebenthal and Loretta. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 16:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-19 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN PROWERS...WESTERN KIOWA AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 354 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Manter to 11 miles northeast of Two Buttes Reservoir to near John Martin Reservoir, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Haswell, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Stevens County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 13:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-19 15:48:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stevens THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRANT AND NORTH CENTRAL STEVENS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Kiowa County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kiowa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KIOWA SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE...SOUTHWESTERN STAFFORD...SOUTHEASTERN EDWARDS AND NORTHWESTERN PRATT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-18 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN PROWERS AND CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTIES At 300 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hartman to 10 miles southeast of Queens Reservoir to near Eads, moving west at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Holly, Eads, Granada, Hartman, Neeoshe Reservoir, Bristol, Queens Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir and Sweetwater Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent, Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 15:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-18 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bent; Kiowa; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN PROWERS...WESTERN KIOWA AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 354 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Manter to 11 miles northeast of Two Buttes Reservoir to near John Martin Reservoir, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Haswell, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 16:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-18 16:18:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN PROWERS...WESTERN KIOWA AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 354 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Manter to 11 miles northeast of Two Buttes Reservoir to near John Martin Reservoir, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Haswell, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-19 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN PROWERS...WESTERN KIOWA AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 354 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Manter to 11 miles northeast of Two Buttes Reservoir to near John Martin Reservoir, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Haswell, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy