Severe weather threat overnight and cooler temperatures this weekend

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mostly sunny skies return for Friday with another day of heat anticipated. Highs on Friday will range from the upper 80s north to around 100° in North Central Kansas. In the hot air, thunderstorms will have a tough time firing up during the heat of the day. But as the upper levels cool in the evening, thunderstorms are expected to fire up. The area with the best chance of this happening will be in Western Nebraska. They will then push eastward across the area Friday evening and overnight. Damaging wind gusts will be the biggest severe weather threat. Some periods of heavy rain can’t be ruled out. Isolated large hail and perhaps an isolated tornado are possible. Low temperatures overnight will drop into the 60s.