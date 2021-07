When we saw BMW's CE 04 electric scooter concept last year, it looked like something pulled straight out of a science fiction film. Now the company has unveiled the final consumer version of the CE 04, and while it's lost a bit of the fantastical edge, it still looks like a vehicle that would be right at home in Akira or Ghost in the Shell. Aimed at the urban commuter, the CE 04 features a 10.25-inch LCD screen (that's bigger than what's in most cars!), up to 81 miles of range, and a top speed of 75mph. It'll be available in 2022 for around $16,000. That's twice the price of the Vespa Elettrica, but that's also a far slower vehicle meant for even more casual users.