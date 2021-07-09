Flood Advisory issued for Crittenden by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crittenden The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas Northern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Northwestern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi Southwestern Fayette County in western Tennessee Southern Shelby County in western Tennessee * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1006 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, West Memphis, Horn Lake, Marion, T O Fuller State Park, Cordova, Memphis, Walls, Edmondson, Anthonyville, Whitehaven, Southwest Memphis, Midtown Memphis, Downtown Memphis, Southeast Memphis, Lynchburg and Pinckney. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.