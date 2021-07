Jeffrey Gundlach, no stranger to dire pronouncements, has a prophecy for the US dollar. It’s “doomed,” he says. To blame are the spiraling federal budget deficit and the trade deficit, the CEO of bond investing powerhouse DoubleLine Capital contended in a CNBC interview. “Ultimately, the size of our deficits—both the trade deficit, which has exploded post-pandemic, and the budget deficit, which is, obviously, completely off the charts—suggest that in the intermediate term—I don’t really think this year, exactly, but in the intermediate term—the dollar is going to fall pretty substantially,” he said.