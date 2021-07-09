Community toy drive to benefitchildren who are battling cancer

W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Mary Williams was the first to donate items to The Exchange’s community collection drive.

LAURINBURG — Mary Williams loves to give back to the community and help where help is needed. But that’s been hampered over the past 16 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It hasn’t stopped her, however.

Williams stopped by The Exchange offices on Friday to contribute to the community collection drive, and effort to collect toys for “Madison’s Toy Chest,” a project by Live Like Madison.

“Over the past year or more, I haven’t been able to do much in person, so this is how I’ve tried to help within the community — purchase what I can and donate,” Williams said. “I think it’s important we all try to help where possible.”

Williams’ donation was the first since The Exchange’s effort began on Wednesday.

“Hopefully this donation will open the door to many more,” said W. Curt Vinjcent, editor of the newspaper. “The children these items will benefit are going through a very challenging time, and they will appreciate getting these toys.”

The community collection drive will run through July 30 and will accept only new toys — items like Barbie Dolls, coloring books, crayons, Play Dough, Nerf toys, small stuffed animals, craft kits, Legos, Matchbox cars and trucks. Any packages must not be opened and no used items will be accepted.

A “toy box” is located in the lobby of The Exchange office.

All the items collected will be given to Live Like Madison organization’s “Madison’s Toy Chest,” which in turn will present them to officials at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte and with Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg.

“Our plan, as we are waiting on one toy chest to arrive, is to present these to SMH this month and will continue to stock their chests with toys for the pediatric patients who are admitted,” said Laura Feedak. “We are filling them with any toys, specifically toys that will be a distraction to the patients.

“The toys do need to be new because of hospital protocol,” she added.

Items can be dropped off at The Exchange office Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.