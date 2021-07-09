These Videos of New York Subway and Apartment Floods Will Fill You With a Medium Amount of Existential Dread
In 2019, we examined what's now become an annual summer phenomenon in New York, da greatest city in da world, baby! Basically, the new order of operations is that we will see extreme heat waves closely followed by hugely powerful summer thunderstorms that drop biblical amounts of water very quickly in what's sometimes called a "cloudburst." This relationship isn't new, really: thunderstorms have always fed on the energy of the heat system that rolled through the area before. It's just that those heat systems are getting hotter, and also there's more H2o in the air these days.www.esquire.com
