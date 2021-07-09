These Videos of New York Subway and Apartment Floods Will Fill You With a Medium Amount of Existential Dread

Have you seen these videos of the subways in New York City flooding? If you had to get to work or go home, would you walk in this water to get to the subway? I came across these videos on Instagram. When I watched them, I damn near threw up looking at people wading through that water. See, I lived in NYC while I attended New York University. I often took the subway, because that's just what New Yorkers do. Well, if you have ever taken the subway, you know just how much dirt, grime, trash and filth are down there. That's all I could think about watching folks walking through that water. It's like a filth soup. For me personally, I would have to just pay to catch an Uber or taxi home because I could never choose to wade through that water.