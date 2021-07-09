Cancel
Jalen Lewis Signs With Overtime Elite, Becomes Youngest American Professional in History

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago
High school junior Jalen Lewis is signing a contract with the Overtime Elite league, which will make him the youngest professional basketball player in American history, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Lewis, 16, will earn more than $1 million over the course of his multiyear deal, per Charania.

Lewis is the No. 12 player in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Duke, Kentucky and UCLA were among the college programs recruiting him.

The Overtime Elite league has added multiple top prospects from the class of 2023, including twins Matt and Ryan Bewley. Matt Bewley is the No. 3 recruit in the class of 2023, and Ryan checks in at No. 20, per the the 247Sports composite.

Former UConn head coach Kevin Ollie will lead the Overtime Elite league's team of top prospects. Lewis and the Bewley brothers will be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft after they complete their time in the Overtime Elite league.

