Belton, MO

9-Year-Old Girl Stepped In To Deliver Her Baby Sister When Her Mom Went Into Labor At Home

romper.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelica Gunn was at home in Belton, Missouri with her two kids when she suddenly started to experience labor contractions. Fast. The nurse and certified doula told Good Morning America that she had been experiencing false labor pains for a few days, so she initially wasn’t worried. Until she felt that primal need to push. Alone, at home, with her two children and her husband at work. At which point, Gunn’s 9-year-old daughter stepped in to help deliver her baby sister at home like a little doula in training.

