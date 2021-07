One of our ministry team had just gotten married, and most of our team was there. We had a lot of fun together. Anticipating the bride would do the customary throwing of the bouquet at the reception, I had a special warning for Pam, one of the single young women on our staff. I joked with her that two big guys were going to tie her to her chair when it was time for the bouquet tossing. In case you've missed this little custom, the story is that whoever catches the bride's bouquet will be the next one married. Well, the big guys never materialized and Pam made sure she was front and center for the big moment. The other girls never stood a chance. She played defense with flying elbows; lunging to make the big catch. Pam was not to be denied having the next wedding! By the way, who thought up this custom anyway?