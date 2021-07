A top-quality VCA-style compressor in a mini-pedal format, with every control you might need, the Becos FX has put the squeeze on the competition here. There's nothing more curious to guitarists than a compressor pedal. For some, it’s something they can’t live without; for others, it’s completely unnecessary. This is understandable because, depending upon your rig and application, a compressor can do wonders for your tone – or get in the way of it.