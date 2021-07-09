Cancel
Cravath Gives $6M to Promote Equality, But What About Its Own Diversity Issues?

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the awesomeness scale of law firm donations during this year of racial reckoning, Cravath, Swaine & Moore is killing it. A few weeks ago, the esteemed firm announced a whopping $6 million gift to social justice organizations and a historically Black university. While many Big Law firms donated a...

Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Justice Alito Is Wrong—Discrimination and Racism are Different Things

In its decision in Brnovich v. DNC, the U.S. Supreme Court continued a slow and steady reversal of protections from the civil rights era in the 1960s. Historically federal law protected people of color from discriminatory treatment. But in the decades since, the Supreme Court reversed civil rights protections for people of color, ignoring the will of Congress and everyday Americans who want to live their lives free from discrimination.
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

DOJ Says Black EMS Captains Can Prove Bias Without Material Harm

Cleveland violated federal law when its EMS commissioner considered race when adjusting supervisors’ shift assignments even though the five Black supervisors challenging the moves didn’t lose any pay, the U.S. government will tell the Sixth Circuit during oral arguments Tuesday. But the government’s position essentially ignores “decades of controlling case...
Economybloomberglaw.com

What Key Legal Industry Leaders Said About Our 40 Under 40 Class

As part of the submissions process for our inaugural class for “They’ve Got Next: The 40 Under 40,” we asked nominees to submit recommendations from senior partners, clients, outside counsel, and others who could speak to their client successes and leadership skills, notifying them that all application materials received, including letters of recommendation, would be considered on the record.
bloomberglaw.com

They’ve Got Next: The 40 Under 40—Meet Our Honorees

Today, we’re excited to launch our inaugural edition of “They’ve Got Next: The 40 Under 40,” Bloomberg Law’s award recognizing the accomplishments of sterling young lawyers nationwide. Our process began back in December 2020, when we asked law firms and companies to nominate lawyers that they worked with aged 40...
Politicsbloomberglaw.com

In the World of Big Law Dealmaking, Black Lawyers Are Scarce

When Jill Louis started her legal career in Dallas several decades ago, she would often find herself as the only Black dealmaker—and the only Black woman dealmaker—in the room. “The lawyers would gather at a long conference table, and everyone—lawyers and clients—was a White man,” says Louis, a corporate lawyer,...
Lawbizjournals

Legal roundup: Bressler Amery & Ross attorney appointed to national bar committee and more

Legal Roundup is the BBJ's weekly look at news and notes from the local legal scene. Send items to acoker@bizjournals.com. • Bressler Amery & Ross PC attorney Josh Jones, who serves as managing principal in the firm’s Birmingham office, has been appointed to serve for a third year as co-chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Litigation Section’s Audio Content Committee. The committee manages the development and production of the section’s monthly podcast, Litigation News, which features conversations with top litigators, judges and experts to help litigators develop their careers, win more cases, earn more clients and build sustainable practices. The committee also oversees branding and quality standards for the section’s Sound Advice platform and audio library, through which experienced attorneys provide insight on a host of topics of interest to litigators and young lawyers. The ABA Litigation Section launched the Litigation News podcast in early May 2021. It examines different areas of litigation through interviews with notable legal scholars and practicing litigators. Jones practices in the financial institutions group, where he focuses on defending broker-dealers and investment advisers against claims asserted by their customers and employees, regulatory investigations and enforcement actions. He also serves as a co-manager of the firm’s senior and vulnerable investor group.
Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Black Lives Matter Mural Opponents Lose Case Against D.C. Mayor

Three White Christian men lost their attempt to force the District of Columbia to remove a Black Lives Matter mural and allow them to paint their own, because they didn’t bring a valid First Amendment claim, a federal trial court said Monday. The First Amendment’s restriction on government regulation of...
SocietyPosted by
WFAE

What The Haitian Revolution Tells Us About The U.S. Movement For Racial Equality

What can the Haitian Revolution tell us about the struggle for racial equality in the United States here today? As part of our series of conversations about democracy called We Hold These Truths, we're going to be taking a look at history that often gets ignored in the United States when discussing the current state of our union, and that is the history of our regional neighbors. Historian Marlene Daut from the University of Virginia joins us now to talk about the through lines connecting the Haitian slave rebellion to the Black Lives Matter movement here in the U.S. Welcome to the program.
Opelika, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Woolley: This 'n' that in labor and employment law

Some noteworthy labor and employment developments from the past week, in no particular order:. » Court rules against Christian teacher who wouldn’t use kids’ names, preferred pronouns. A federal judge in Indiana ruled against a high school orchestra teacher who refused, for religious reasons, to address his students by their...
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Brian V. Breheny and Raquel Fox are partners and Caroline S. Kim is counsel at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. This post is based on a Skadden memorandum by Mr. Breheny, Ms. Fox, Ms. Kim, Andrew Brady, Ryan Adams, and Keema Givens. In prepared remarks on June 23,...
LawLaw.com

Addressing the Spiral of Silence In Law Firms: Fostering Open Communication

If you’ve ever been in a room at work where someone confidently voiced an opinion you disagreed strongly with, but felt too afraid to speak up, you’re not alone. Initially proposed by German political scientist Elisabeth Noelle-Neumann in 1974, “Spiral of Silence” refers to the tendency to remain silent when people feel that their views are in opposition to the majority view on a topic. This silence can have serious ramifications for individuals in a law firm and the firm itself.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump going down? Here’s how you know 45 is worried amid criminal probe

The Trump Organization has stripped CFO Allen Weisselberg from his leadership roles at more than 40 subsidiary companies as the criminal probe into the Organization heats up. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by NYU law professor Melissa Murray to discuss what this move may signal about the investigation. July 13, 2021.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Got It Right in Arizona Voting Law Decision

In one of the most anticipated decisions of the term, the U.S. Supreme Court sustained two Arizona voting procedures against a sweeping challenge under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In the process, the court shaped the course of election litigation for years to come. But most importantly, the justices got it right.
Indiana Statebloomberglaw.com

U.S. Unemployment Pay Sustained, for Now, in Indiana, Maryland

People claiming unemployment aid in Indiana and Maryland will continue receiving enhanced federal jobless benefits—at least for now—following developments Monday in court cases challenging state officials’ power to end those programs early. The states are among at least 26 where governors announced plans to end federal pandemic-related aid months earlier...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Airline Mask Requirement Stays in Place, Supreme Court Rules

Justices reject challenge to federal mask mandate for public transportation. Court has lifted Covid restrictions that impinge on religious rights. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request to undo the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask requirement for public transportation, including airline travel. Justice Clarence Thomas on Tuesday denied...

