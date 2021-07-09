Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Beyoncé Broke the Internet in Telfar and Christopher John Rogers

wmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyoncé woke up yesterday morning and decided to dress herself in Black American designer excellence—then promptly broke fashion Twitter. According to The Daily Mail, Bey and husband Jay Z helicoptered into Brooklyn from the Hamptons for a lunch date at one of their favorite Italian restaurants, Lucali. Beyoncé was spotted wearing a knotted button-up top with a pair of wide-leg floral print trousers from designer Christopher John Rogers. She completed the look with the moment’s hottest accessory: a white Telfar bag in a sensible medium size.

