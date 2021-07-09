Cancel
Law

More Bodycam Footage From Raid Of Breonna Taylor’s Home Exists: Lawsuit

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
 9 days ago
A new lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department claims there is more footage from the night of the deadly raid.

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com
