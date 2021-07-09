Cancel
Five-star Kentucky commit Skyy Clark out for summer after partially torn ACL

By Travis Branham
247Sports
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkyy Clark, the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2022 class and Kentucky commit, has suffered a partially torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the summer, he told 247Sports. His timetable on a return to the court is still undetermined but he has already begun the rehab process and is expected to make a full recovery.

