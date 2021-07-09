Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

ESPN’s latest 2021 mock draft has Braves taking RHP Michael McGreevy

By Eric Cole
Talking Chop
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are officially in the thick of the busiest part of the mock draft season with the 2021 MLB Draft just a few days away. It is worth noting yet again that mock drafts are largely a thought exercise, especially after the first 10 picks or so. So much can change pick to pick even in a draft with clearly defined tiers of talent which the 2021 class is definitely not, so by the time the Braves pick at 24, it is largely an educated guess.

www.talkingchop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Espn#Mock Draft#Mlb Draft#Drafts#Espn#Mlb Draft#Uc Santa Barbara
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

2021 MLB Mock Draft: Predictions for This Year's Elite Prospects

Kumar Rocker was one of the most dominant college baseball pitchers of the last decade, but when the 2021 MLB draft starts on Sunday, he will not be at the top of the draft board. In fact, Rocker might not even be the first Vanderbilt pitcher chosen, with teams in...
NFLUSA Today

2 Oklahoma players projected first round in latest 2022 NFL mock draft

It’s July and that means training camp and the 2021 NFL season is just around the corner. Football is fast approaching and rosters are being finalized for the upcoming league year. Evaluations are commencing across all 32 teams and rookies will wear pads for the first time in real, game-like simulations at camp. Each year, the draft sets a foundation. How each organization assesses young talent will dictate its new direction. Average teams can ascend with a successful draft class.
NBASports Illustrated

NBA Mock Draft: Sixers Take VCU's Nah'Shon Hyland Late in 1st Round

What will the Philadelphia 76ers do with their first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft? Knowing the team's President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, we can probably bet the pick is on the table to be traded. But just because the 28th overall pick will likely be shopped around the...
MLBchatsports.com

ESNY’s 2021 MLB Mock Draft

The lives of a few hundred baseball players will change this weekend when the 2021 MLB Draft takes place. From a New York perspective, we’ll have to wait until picks No. 10 and 20 for the Mets and Yankees, respectively, are on the clock. But teams across Major League Baseball will look to change their future with the right picks.
NBArockytopinsider.com

Latest NBA Mock Draft Has Tennessee With Multiple First Round Picks

Both Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer, former guards on the 2020 Tennessee basketball team, are projected to be first-round draft picks in the upcoming NBA Draft according to a recent mock draft. Although, one is projected to be much more likely than the other. The Mock Draft 3.0 done by...
Baseballcollegebaseballdaily.com

2021 USA CNT: Game 11 Recap

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. — Six Stripes players posted multiple-hit efforts and the squad scored in five consecutive innings as it closed out the series with an impressive 11-4 victory over the Stars on Thursday night at Bowen Field in Bluefield, W. Va. Eight Stripes players combined for a summer-high 16...
MLBchatsports.com

FanGraphs projects shortstop Trey Sweeney to Braves in latest mock draft

The 2021 MLB Draft will get underway on Sunday and the Atlanta Braves hold the 24th pick of the first round. There are a number of different directions that the Braves could go in with their top pick and most of the buzz around them has been centered on high school outfielders and college pitchers. However, FanGraphs projects Eastern Illinois shortstop Trey Sweeney to Atlanta in their latest Mock Draft offering.
MLBchatsports.com

Latest BA mock draft has Rangers taking prep shortstop

Major League Baseball, Baseball America, Texas Rangers, Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kumar Rocker. MLB Rumors: The latest 2021 MLB mock draft from Baseball America is out, and the folks at BA have the Texas Rangers selecting Jordan Lawlar, the high school shortstop out of Dallas Jesuit, with the #2 pick in the draft.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Expert mock draft projects LAD to take player with perfect name

Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) How is this possible? This cannot be possible, right?. Oh, but it is. It is. On MLB Draft day, the Los Angeles Dodgers really might be in prime position to select a top prospect with the exact same name as one of their current stars.
MLBPosted by
FOX2Now

Cardinals draft RHP McGreevy in first round from UC Santa Barbara

NEW YORK CITY – The Cardinals chose right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy as their first-round pick of the 2021 draft. McGreevy was the 18th pick overall in the draft. He comes to the Cardinals organization from UC Santa Barbara. “It gives me a whole lot of optimism looking forward, especially my...
NFLthespun.com

NFL Scouts Are Reportedly “Buzzing” About 1 College Football QB

On Thursday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting NFL scouts are “buzzing” about one college football quarterback. Before the assumptions start rolling in, no, it’s not Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler or North Carolina’s Sam Howell. No, this quarterback has flown under the radar ever since he decided to leave Notre Dame. Phil...
MLBchatsports.com

FanGraphs latest mock draft has Boston taking Henry Davis

Boston, Texas, Denver, Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt Commodores baseball. As we sit here Tuesday afternoon, the first day of the MLB Draft is only five days away, with the first selection taking place Sunday night in Denver. The Red Sox, as I’m sure almost everyone reading this knows by now, are picking way up at number four overall. Over the last couple of weeks, it has seemed like the ideal scenario for the Red Sox is that they end up with Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter. That doesn’t seem as likely now as it had been, though, and the latest mock draft from FanGraphs supports that.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sharife Cooper goes at number 28 in latest mock draft

Sharife Cooper will look to be Auburn’s latest first-round pick after this month’s NBA Draft. In USA Today’s latest NBA Mock Draft (Subscription required), the former Auburn point guard was projected to go to the Philadelphia 76ers. The 6-1 and 180-pound freshman would provide an instant spark to their offense and could come off of the bench to provide depth at the point guard position behind Ben Simmons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy