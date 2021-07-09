Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

COVID Cases Surge in Los Angeles County as Delta Variant Spreads

HealthDay
HealthDay
 9 days ago
FRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There is "exponential growth" of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County as the Delta variant becomes the dominant strain, health officials there reported Thursday.

Even though 60% of people older than 16 in the county have been fully vaccinated, the case rate rose from 1.74 cases to 3.5 cases per 100,000 people in one week, according to a Los Angeles County Department of Public Health news release, CNN reported.

Unvaccinated people account for 99.96% of all new infections in the nation's most populous county.

"We do continue to see an uptick in cases and hospitalizations," Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Public Health's director, told CNN on Thursday. "Deaths, fortunately continue to be relatively low, but as hospitalizations continue to increase we anticipate that deaths might also increase."

Across California, the rate of COVID-19 tests that are positive has tripled since the state fully reopened last month. After hitting a low of 0.7% in early June, the rate is now higher than 2% for the first time since March, new data from the state's Department of Public Health show, CNN reported.

The Delta variant has been found in 43% of new sequenced samples in California, according to state officials.

Nationwide, the Delta variant makes up more than 50% of sequenced samples, but the rate is much higher in some areas, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. In parts of the Midwest and upper Mountain states, it accounts for about 80% of cases.

"Although we expected the Delta variant to become the dominant strain in the United States, this rapid rise is troubling," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told CNN.

"Widespread vaccination is what will truly turn the corner on this pandemic," she said. "Please know, if you are not vaccinated, you remain susceptible."

Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC Director says “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” Is Walensky spreading misinformation given reports of vaccinated people still getting the virus?

Back in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced backlash after she said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick. The CDC later walks back the claim that vaccinated people do not carry covid saying that the “The Evidence Isn’t Clear.”
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

CDC Advisers to Discuss Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose for Immunocompromised

FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised adults will be up for discussion during a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meeting next week. At the meeting scheduled for July 22, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
Public Healthkptv.com

Oregon Health Authority reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 369 additional cases

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 369 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 211,998. OHA reported seven new deaths related to COVID-19, raising the total number of deaths to 2,817. OHA said five of the deaths reported on Friday are from late 2020 and early 2021. The counting of deaths from death certificates may take time to process because they are determined by physicians and then sent to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further review before the cause of death is ultimately determined. Once this information is confirmed, the information is reported back with a final cause of death to states.
Dallas, GACBS 46

CDC investigating monkeypox case in Dallas in traveler from Nigeria

(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials in Dallas said Friday they are investigating a case of an unusual virus called monkeypox in a traveler coming from Nigeria. Monkeypox is a relative of smallpox, but it's less transmissible and less deadly. Smallpox was...
Public Healthwagmtv.com

COVID-19: Mask, vaccine mandates rise along with delta variant

(CNN) - The pandemic is nowhere near finished. That’s the latest from the World Health Organization, as the delta variant continues to spread. In the U.S., it’s been reported in every state. Some mask mandates are back in effect because of it, and vaccine mandates are becoming more common, too.
Yakima County, WAsunnysidesun.com

Hospitalizations are increasing in Yakima County

Yakima County has seen a recent increase in hospitalizations in the past week. From July 8-14, 2021, Yakima County had 15 new hospitalizations, which is the highest increase in a seven-day period compared to weeks in May and June. Over the last three months, an average of 96% of individuals...
TravelKCRA.com

CDC issues travel health notice as COVID-19 cases increase in Mexico

As COVID-19 delta variant cases are on the rise and travel has ramped up, the U.S. Department of State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning travelers about an increase in virus infections in Mexico. Leer en español. Tuesday's numbers reflect more than 12,000 new cases —...
Public Healthfoxwilmington.com

CDC confirms rare monkeypox in hospitalized traveler who visited Nigeria

A U.S. resident is hospitalized in Dallas with a confirmed case of monkeypox, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Texas health officials announced Friday. The patient recently traveled from Nigeria to the U.S., and lab testing at the CDC revealed the infection involves a strain typically seen in parts of West Africa, including Nigeria. Federal, state and local health officials and the airline are working to contact flight passengers who might have come into contact with the person, the agency said. The two flights involve Lagos, Nigeria, to Atlanta on July 8, with arrival on July 9; and Atlanta to Dallas on July 9.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Why Many Black & Hispanic Americans Distrust COVID Vaccines

Last Updated: July 16, 2021. FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Language barriers and distrust of the health care system are among the reasons why many Black and Hispanic Americans are reluctant to get COVID-19 vaccines, a new study finds. The two groups -- which have been disproportionately affected...
California StateEater

LA County Resumes Indoor Mask Requirements Beginning Saturday, Whether Vaccinated or Not

It’s barely been a month since the State of California reopened in a moment that felt downright celebratory after 15 months of guidelines designed to minimize infection and death rates during the coronavirus pandemic. One of those changes is making a return to Los Angeles County on Saturday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m., when a new health order will go into effect requiring residents to wear masks when indoors. This requirement also goes for those who are fully vaccinated.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.

