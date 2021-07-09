Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Move of the week: how to stabilise your core with the slow mountain climber | Shona Vertue

By Shona Vertue
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pcmy7_0as6wIbY00
Shona Vertue doing mountain climber Photograph: Daniel Boud/The Guardian

While these are usually performed at speed, as a cardio/core exercise, I recommend you do them slowly, to ensure safer and more effective execution. They will support your back, preventing future niggles, and help improve mobility in all four limbs. If you struggle to hold a regular push-up position, put your hands on to a chair.

a) Come into a push-up position.

b) Slowly bring your right knee towards your right elbow.

Related: Move of the week: how to strengthen your abs | Shona Vertue

c) Extend your right leg back and repeat using your left leg.

d) Keep your core tight throughout, and avoid letting your hips sink towards the floor.

e) Repeat 30 times (15 each side).

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shona Vertue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
Related
WorkoutsByrdie

10 Lower Abs Workouts to Seriously Engage Your Core

Upper abs may be what's most prominently on our minds when we think of that six-pack ab look, but lower abs are just as important. Beyond needing to exercise them to sculpt our hips, lower stomach, and lower back, lower ab exercises can help with back pain, improve our balance, and give us better posture—all of which matter far more than a six-pack.
Workoutsbicycling.com

Strengthen Your Ride With This 5-Move Senior Core Workout

Core strength: It’s one of those things every fitness professional preaches the importance of, whether you’re pushing through a hard ride, chasing after the fam, or just going through life. And, for good reason. “Many of our everyday actions happen through a transfer of force via the core,” says Kurt...
WorkoutsPosted by
The Hill

Your yoga top could soon measure how well you are moving

Researchers are weaving motion sensor technology into fabrics. This can be useful for many reasons, from analyzing someone’s gait to measuring how well they can turn their torso. A new study looks into how seam placement could be used in garments to track movement. A scientific innovation has brought the...
New York City, NYPosted by
SELF

This Quick Core Workout Might Be Your New Favorite Finisher

Despite popular belief, short workouts are actually quite beneficial when you’re short on time—especially for your core muscles. In fact, a quick core workout like the one below is one of the most effective ways to train your abs without any equipment. This core workout, created by Alicia Jamison, C.P.T.,...
WorkoutsGreatist

Ab-solute Conditioning: Here’s How to Engage Your Core

You’ve probably heard your fitness instructor tell you to “engage your core.” As if every gym newbie knows what that means. But if you’ve never done it, you might not be sure how to engage your core. Is there a proposal involved?. Here’s the DL on engaging your core. Spoiler...
ScienceFuturity

‘Micro-swimmers’ move up steep slopes like mountain climbers

Scientists have uncovered how “micro-swimmers,” heavy, motorized objects, climb steep slopes—a newly discovered mechanism that mimics how rock climbers navigate inclines. The findings stem from a series of experiments in which researchers placed motorized objects in liquid and then moved up tilted surfaces. “These ‘micro-swimmers’ are about 20 times heavier...
WorkoutsPosted by
The Independent

8 best foam rollers to help speed up exercise recovery

Chances are you’ve probably heard of foam rolling – and you may even have an old roller that remains hidden away collecting dust for most of the year.We’ll be the first to admit that we used to only use ours when we were injured, as we’d heard they can help to release muscle tension and prevent soreness. But, what you may not know is that foam rolling can also be a valuable part of your day-to-day routine, helping to boost flexibility and recovery.“Foam rolling is a complementary part of stretching and the recovery process,” Rachele Gilman, the founder of assisted...
WorkoutsHarper's Bazaar

Work your core with bicycle crunches

If you're looking to target your core, may we suggest you ditch regular crunches in favour of bicycle crunches? When done right, bicycle crunches promise to target not one, but three of your abdominal muscles. Plus, if your home workouts or circuit training sessions are missing that abdominal focus, a...
New York City, NYPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

This 20-Minute Superset Ab Workout Will Burn Fat and Strengthen Your Core

Like peanut butter and jelly, some things are just better in pairs. The same rule applies to your ab exercises. You can sprinkle some core moves into your workout here and there, but some exercises strengthen and shed fat even better when done back-to-back, also known as a superset. And this workout designed by Carolina Araujo, CPT, a New York-based certified personal trainer, is proof.
TechnologyPocket-lint.com

Hammerhead Karoo 2 update adds Climber feature to help you beat the mountain stages

(Pocket-lint) - Hammerhead has pushed out the Climber update to the Karoo 2, adding a sought after feature to this bike computer's skills. When Hammerhead launched the Karoo 2, it was clear that the software was going to keep evolving. That's seem minor changes, like tweaks to the user interface or additional data screen options, but adding Climber closes the gap with Garmin and its ClimbPro.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Forty-three bodies found in Arizona borderland amid brutal heat

“Crossing the border may be illegal, but it should not be a death sentence,” reads a Facebook post from the non-profit group Humane Borders. But for 43 immigrants whose remains were found along Arizona’s borderlands with Mexico, the journey proved to be fatal. Scorched days in the Sonoran desert, with little to no water, and cold nights prove to be unforgiving to the weary travelers, many of whom flee violence, the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and economic despair in Central America and other regions.
Animalsinsideedition.com

Jumping Worms Spreading Through North America, Ecologist Suggests a Kitchen Ingredient to Get Rid of Them

Earthworms are good for the soil, but so-called jumping worms, an invasive species from Asia, can devastate gardens and forests, and they are spreading across North America. “They're found in 37 states, as far as we know now, as well as Ontario.” says Brad Herrick, ecologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum. “ ...[I]f you get a bunch of jumping worms together, they'll probably be able to get off the ground, maybe an inch. So, not very high, but an inch is pretty high for a little jumping worm, [but] it's when you have a lot of them in one area, it's pretty creepy.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy