Five Movies About UFOs Worth Watching
Summer is back! Thankfully, the United States is slowly reopening. At this time last year, most of us were hunkered down in our homes hoping that vaccines would arrive to save us from the COVID-19 pandemic. They did, and in record time. It’s possible—at least for now—to again eat at a restaurant, visit the movie theater, and go to the ballpark. But even though we have more choices for what to do this summer than last, the heat and humidity of the season guarantee that most of us will still be spending plenty of time indoors. So we decided to revive the series of summer film recommendations we started last year. We’ll post a new list every Friday until Labor Day.www.cfr.org
Comments / 0