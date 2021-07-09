Cancel
Cannes Review: The Employer and the Employee Examines a Transactional Relationship with Tension

By Jared Mobarak
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll relationships are to some extent transactional, but none more than that between employer and employee. One provides capital, the other labor. This dynamic would be symbiotic in a perfect world since one can’t exist without the other: a boss cannot acquire the means necessary to run a business without workers on the ground; those workers cannot live without a job with which to earn a steady wage. Even so, the disparity between them has grown exponentially throughout the past few decades. Executives reward themselves for no longer having to risk getting callouses on their fingers while laborers have become the casualty of a warped system of occupational supply-and-demand that’s subsequently transformed them into the product being bought and sold for perpetually cheaper prices.

