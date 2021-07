The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 has received a number of updates already. We have also seen a number of versions but the last one, the 2019 model, is now ready to get a new software update. Specifically, the July 2021 Android security patch is now available. It’s the same security update that rolled out to the Samsung Galaxy S10 series last week. The Galaxy Tab Active 2 and the original Galaxy Fold also got the same. After this, we can expect other Galaxy devices will also get the update they need.