You have to wonder why people do mean things to small businesses. Last week The Studio Facebook page was hijacked. They knew what they were doing. They changed the email contact on the page so that when you request to reset the password the code for the reset goes to the hackers email. The saddest part of the whole situation is that you can NOT contact anyone at FB for help. There is a form they have you fill out and then a pop up says they will respond shortly but it’s been a week and no response….no help. A week ago we had over 2600 people who could see what was going on at The Studio. Now we had to set up a new page and we have 200 followers. Why would anyone do that to a small business. It’s hard enough to run a small business in this day and time but to have someone do this for no reason is just beyond understanding. We are asking for your help. If you are on Facebook please go to.