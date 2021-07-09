Who are the wives and girlfriends of the England and Italy stars?
As the England team have battled through Euro 2020 to make it to the final on Sunday against Italy, they have been cheered on by their supportive wives and girlfriends.
As the England team have battled through Euro 2020 to make it to the final on Sunday against Italy, they have been cheered on by their supportive wives and girlfriends.
A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.https://www.newschainonline.com
Comments / 0