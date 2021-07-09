Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Who are the wives and girlfriends of the England and Italy stars?

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eN6aR_0as6vxOC00
England players (PA Wire)

As the England team have battled through Euro 2020 to make it to the final on Sunday against Italy, they have been cheered on by their supportive wives and girlfriends.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Italy#Girlfriends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Team GB footballers feel strongly about taking the knee – Demi Stokes

Demi Stokes insists the Team GB women’s football squad “all feel strongly” about their decision to take the knee at this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The decision follows clarification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that gestures such as this were permitted on the field of play prior to the start of competition, a statement on englandfootball.com said.
WorldPosted by
newschain

French star Mickaëlle Michel booked for British bow at Shergar Cup

Mickaëlle Michel will make her Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut at Ascot next month after being confirmed as part of the Ladies Team. The globetrotting French jockey was the leading female rider in her homeland in 2018 and has since enjoyed record-breaking success around the world, most notably in Japan.
SportsSporting News

Cambage Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Following Multiple Allegations

Opals star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from next week's Tokyo 2020 Games following reports of a breach of the team's COVID-19 bubble. It's understood Cambage engaged in a verbal and physical exchange during a behind-closed-doors scrimmage match against Nigeria in Las Vegas, where the Australian women's team are based ahead of their quest for gold in Tokyo.
Beauty & FashionShropshire Star

Who are the wives and partners of England’s football team?

The partners will be cheering on the England men’s football team in the Euro 2020 final this Sunday. As the England team have battled through the Euro 2020 championships to make it to the final on Sunday, they have been cheered on by their supportive wives and girlfriends. Ahead of...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Wolves bring in goalkeeper Jose Sa from Olympiacos

Wolves have announced the signing of goalkeeper Jose Sa from Olympiacos on a five-year deal. The 28-year-old’s arrival comes after the departure from Molineux of fellow Portuguese shot-stopper Rui Patricio, who completed a move to Roma on Tuesday. Sa has played for Olympiacos for the last three seasons, making 124...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Fashion Sakala checks in at Rangers amid Joey Veerman links

Summer signing Fashion Sakala arrived at Rangers as the Ibrox club were linked with another move. Sakala checked in at the club’s training ground after completing his move from Belgian side Oostende. The Zambian forward hit 16 goals last season and turned down offers from clubs in England, Spain and...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Arsenal send William Saliba to Marseille on loan

Arsenal defender William Saliba will spend the upcoming season on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille. The 20-year-old centre-back joined the Gunners from St Etienne in 2019 for a reported £27million but has yet to make his first-team debut. He was loaned back to St Etienne for the 2019-20 campaign...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Leicester sign former Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand

Former England defender Ryan Bertrand has joined Leicester on a free transfer following his departure from Premier League rivals Southampton. The 31-year-old, who won 19 international caps between 2012 and 2017 and travelled to Euro 2016, has signed a two-year contract with Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes. “I’m really happy to be...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Danni Wyatt smashes England Women to series win over India

Opener Danni Wyatt blasted an unbeaten 89 as England Women sealed a multi-format series victory over India with an impressive final Twenty20 win at Chelmsford. Wyatt’s 56-ball contribution, which included 12 fours and a six, steered her side to an eight-wicket triumph with eight balls to spare to clinch the series 10-6.

Comments / 0

Community Policy