Art museum receives grants totaling $15,000

On Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) awarded the LaGrange Art Museum two grants totaling $15,000, according to a LaGrange Art Museum press release. One is a $10,000 Bridge Grant that provides funds for operating support. The money for this grant comes from the American Rescue Plan. The other is a $5,000 Arts Education Program Grant for fiscal year 2022, which will allow the museum to extend its MiniArtfulVisions program for Meriwether County kindergartners for a fourth year, as well as expand the same program to Troup County kindergartners.